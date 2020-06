Amenities

hardwood floors garage pool playground

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Fabulous end unit Townhome in Matthews! - Gorgeous and full of light. You do not want to miss this one. Upon entering you are greeted with stunning hardwoods, open kitchen and large living area. The kitchen has a huge center island, pantry and modern appliances. The backyard area is private with mature landscaping. Storage unit and 1 car garage are also out back. Upstairs there are great size rooms each with ample closet space and 2 luxurious bathrooms. Community has walking trails, community pool and playground.



(RLNE5831423)