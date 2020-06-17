Rent Calculator
605 W Anderson Street
605 W Anderson Street
Last updated June 17 2020

605 W Anderson Street
605 West Anderson Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
605 West Anderson Street, Selma, NC 27576
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
2 bedroom 2 full bath unit located minutes from the 70 Bypass. The unit has been freshly painted and has a storage unit located outside.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 605 W Anderson Street have any available units?
605 W Anderson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Selma, NC
.
Is 605 W Anderson Street currently offering any rent specials?
605 W Anderson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 W Anderson Street pet-friendly?
No, 605 W Anderson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Selma
.
Does 605 W Anderson Street offer parking?
No, 605 W Anderson Street does not offer parking.
Does 605 W Anderson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 W Anderson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 W Anderson Street have a pool?
Yes, 605 W Anderson Street has a pool.
Does 605 W Anderson Street have accessible units?
No, 605 W Anderson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 605 W Anderson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 W Anderson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 W Anderson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 W Anderson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
