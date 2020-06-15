321 Meridian Crossing

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

All New Sparkle! - Enjoy low maintenance living at it's finest in this charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Town home. 9 ft ceilings main level,Crisp white cabinetry, granite countertops, Open living area, separate dining room, spacious bedrooms on upper level. Huge walk-in closet in master, tile shower, Tank less hot water heater and Single car garage, community pool and more! Short drive to 540, Cary,Apex, Moore County or Fayetteville! Shopping, golf, schools and grocery stores all very close! Hurry this one won't last!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5485493)