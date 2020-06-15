All apartments in Sanford
321 Meridian Crossing
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

321 Meridian Crossing

321 Meridian Crossing · (919) 774-4663 ext. 6361
Location

321 Meridian Crossing, Sanford, NC 27330

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 321 Meridian Crossing · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
All New Sparkle! - Enjoy low maintenance living at it's finest in this charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Town home. 9 ft ceilings main level,Crisp white cabinetry, granite countertops, Open living area, separate dining room, spacious bedrooms on upper level. Huge walk-in closet in master, tile shower, Tank less hot water heater and Single car garage, community pool and more! Short drive to 540, Cary,Apex, Moore County or Fayetteville! Shopping, golf, schools and grocery stores all very close! Hurry this one won't last!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5485493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Meridian Crossing have any available units?
321 Meridian Crossing has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 321 Meridian Crossing have?
Some of 321 Meridian Crossing's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Meridian Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
321 Meridian Crossing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Meridian Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 321 Meridian Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 321 Meridian Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 321 Meridian Crossing does offer parking.
Does 321 Meridian Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 Meridian Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Meridian Crossing have a pool?
Yes, 321 Meridian Crossing has a pool.
Does 321 Meridian Crossing have accessible units?
No, 321 Meridian Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Meridian Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 Meridian Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 321 Meridian Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 Meridian Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
