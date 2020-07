Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

LIKE NEW home for rent!! Enjoy upgrades such as Granite Countertops, Bar top seating, Whirlpool Stove, Dishwasher, microwave, and Refrigerator! Spacious dining area for your eating enjoyment. Oversized Master Bedroom with 2nd & 3rd Bedroom and Laundry on the upper level. This home also sits on a cul-de-sac with a 1 car garage. Peaceful community with Walking Trails, Mountain Bike trails with access to George Poston Community Park.