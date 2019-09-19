All apartments in Ranlo
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

3228 Denali Court

3228 Denali Court · No Longer Available
Location

3228 Denali Court, Ranlo, NC 28054

LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,142 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE5146664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3228 Denali Court have any available units?
3228 Denali Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ranlo, NC.
What amenities does 3228 Denali Court have?
Some of 3228 Denali Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3228 Denali Court currently offering any rent specials?
3228 Denali Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3228 Denali Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3228 Denali Court is pet friendly.
Does 3228 Denali Court offer parking?
Yes, 3228 Denali Court offers parking.
Does 3228 Denali Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3228 Denali Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3228 Denali Court have a pool?
Yes, 3228 Denali Court has a pool.
Does 3228 Denali Court have accessible units?
No, 3228 Denali Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3228 Denali Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3228 Denali Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3228 Denali Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3228 Denali Court does not have units with air conditioning.
