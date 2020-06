Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Great three bedroom one and a half bath home located just off Piney Green Road. Just a short drive to Camp Lejeune Piney Green Gate, area beaches, shopping and restaurants. The kitchen features an eat in area with ample space for your table and room to entertain company! Plenty of yard space for hosting barbecues! All pets must be approved by the owner. This home is a real catch so make an appointment to see it is person!