Piney Green, NC
802 Tuscarora Trail
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:42 PM

802 Tuscarora Trail

802 Tuscarora Trail · (910) 333-9820
Location

802 Tuscarora Trail, Piney Green, NC 28544

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to this stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located in the desirable neighborhood of Towne Point! The first floor is equipped with beautiful laminate flooring in the living, dining, and kitchen area. The living room has a gas fireplace, the kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, a beautiful backsplash, and is open for entertaining. The first floor master bedroom has a huge master closet, and its own master bathroom with garden tub and stand up shower. On the second floor you'llfind the fourth bedroom, a full bathroom, and bonus area! But wait there's more!! The owner has added a fully enclosed sunroom on the backside of the home along with a 16x20 shed designed for the perfect 'she shed'. Call to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Tuscarora Trail have any available units?
802 Tuscarora Trail has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 802 Tuscarora Trail have?
Some of 802 Tuscarora Trail's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 Tuscarora Trail currently offering any rent specials?
802 Tuscarora Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Tuscarora Trail pet-friendly?
No, 802 Tuscarora Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Piney Green.
Does 802 Tuscarora Trail offer parking?
Yes, 802 Tuscarora Trail does offer parking.
Does 802 Tuscarora Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 Tuscarora Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Tuscarora Trail have a pool?
No, 802 Tuscarora Trail does not have a pool.
Does 802 Tuscarora Trail have accessible units?
No, 802 Tuscarora Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Tuscarora Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 Tuscarora Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 802 Tuscarora Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 802 Tuscarora Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
