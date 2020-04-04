Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2656 Idlebrook Circle Available 05/06/20 FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT FREE!! - **FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT FREE!!!!!



2656 Idlebrook is a perfect place to call home. This 3 Br, 2Ba Midway Park home is less than three miles from the Piney Green back gate of Camp Lejeune. The living room has a vaulted ceiling, a ceiling fan, a fire place, and a passing window to the kitchen. The kitchen is complete with a wide pantry, refrigerator, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and stove/oven. Its beautiful backsplash adds to the beauty. A chalkboard sits in between the kitchen and dining area a great spot to do weekly meal planning. Plenty of natural light comes into the dining area, thanks to the sliding glass door that leads to a deck and a large fenced-in backyard. The master bedroom is a great place to unwind after a long day. The room comes with a ceiling fan, two closets (one of which is a walk-in!), and a private bath. Extra storage is provided by the 1-car garage. This home comes with a washer and dryer, and a riding lawn mower.



3 small dogs/cats or 2 large dogs max with nonrefundable pet fee PER pet. A separate $20 pet application is required, $15 for each additional pet. Nonrefundable pet fee will be determined by score on pet application ($300, $350, or $375). No exotic pets (insects, spiders, reptiles, etc.).



WE DO NOT RENT SIGHT UNSEEN. FACETIME AND SKYPING NOT ALLOWED.



