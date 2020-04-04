All apartments in Piney Green
Find more places like 2656 Idlebrook Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Piney Green, NC
/
2656 Idlebrook Circle
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:19 AM

2656 Idlebrook Circle

2656 Idlebrook Circle · (910) 378-0457
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Piney Green
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2656 Idlebrook Circle, Piney Green, NC 28544

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2656 Idlebrook Circle · Avail. now

$952

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1132 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2656 Idlebrook Circle Available 05/06/20 FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT FREE!! - **FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT FREE!!!!!

2656 Idlebrook is a perfect place to call home. This 3 Br, 2Ba Midway Park home is less than three miles from the Piney Green back gate of Camp Lejeune. The living room has a vaulted ceiling, a ceiling fan, a fire place, and a passing window to the kitchen. The kitchen is complete with a wide pantry, refrigerator, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and stove/oven. Its beautiful backsplash adds to the beauty. A chalkboard sits in between the kitchen and dining area a great spot to do weekly meal planning. Plenty of natural light comes into the dining area, thanks to the sliding glass door that leads to a deck and a large fenced-in backyard. The master bedroom is a great place to unwind after a long day. The room comes with a ceiling fan, two closets (one of which is a walk-in!), and a private bath. Extra storage is provided by the 1-car garage. This home comes with a washer and dryer, and a riding lawn mower.

3 small dogs/cats or 2 large dogs max with nonrefundable pet fee PER pet. A separate $20 pet application is required, $15 for each additional pet. Nonrefundable pet fee will be determined by score on pet application ($300, $350, or $375). No exotic pets (insects, spiders, reptiles, etc.).

WE DO NOT RENT SIGHT UNSEEN. FACETIME AND SKYPING NOT ALLOWED.

(RLNE3440779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2656 Idlebrook Circle have any available units?
2656 Idlebrook Circle has a unit available for $952 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2656 Idlebrook Circle have?
Some of 2656 Idlebrook Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2656 Idlebrook Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2656 Idlebrook Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2656 Idlebrook Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2656 Idlebrook Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2656 Idlebrook Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2656 Idlebrook Circle does offer parking.
Does 2656 Idlebrook Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2656 Idlebrook Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2656 Idlebrook Circle have a pool?
No, 2656 Idlebrook Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2656 Idlebrook Circle have accessible units?
No, 2656 Idlebrook Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2656 Idlebrook Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2656 Idlebrook Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2656 Idlebrook Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2656 Idlebrook Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2656 Idlebrook Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Piney Green 1 BedroomsPiney Green 2 Bedrooms
Piney Green 3 BedroomsPiney Green Apartments with Garage
Piney Green Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCJacksonville, NCNew Bern, NCNorthchase, NCHampstead, NCSneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NC
Beaufort, NCWinterville, NCNewport, NCHavelock, NCEmerald Isle, NCJames City, NCSwansboro, NC
Murraysville, NCRiver Bend, NCSkippers Corner, NCMorehead City, NCFairfield Harbour, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeCraven Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
Pitt Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity