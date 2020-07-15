All apartments in Piney Green
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

223 Live Oak Court

223 Live Oak Court · (910) 577-5400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

223 Live Oak Court, Piney Green, NC 28544

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 223 Live Oak Court · Avail. Aug 10

$750

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
223 Live Oak Court Available 08/10/20 Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex, Close to Camp Lejeune, No Pets - Great 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex that is centrally located. Just minutes to Camp Lejeune, other area bases, area beaches, family parks, shopping and restaurants. The eat in kitchen makes it convenient to entertain company while prepping a meal. There is a patio area off the back of the home that is great for setting the grill up on for summer cookouts with friends and family. Tenants are permitted to use the storage room located off the back of the home. No Pets. Make an appointment for a walk through so you can appreciate all it has to offer with your own eyes!

(RLNE2518149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Live Oak Court have any available units?
223 Live Oak Court has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 223 Live Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
223 Live Oak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Live Oak Court pet-friendly?
No, 223 Live Oak Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Piney Green.
Does 223 Live Oak Court offer parking?
No, 223 Live Oak Court does not offer parking.
Does 223 Live Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 Live Oak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Live Oak Court have a pool?
No, 223 Live Oak Court does not have a pool.
Does 223 Live Oak Court have accessible units?
No, 223 Live Oak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Live Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 Live Oak Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 223 Live Oak Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 Live Oak Court does not have units with air conditioning.
