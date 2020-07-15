Amenities

patio / balcony bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

223 Live Oak Court Available 08/10/20 Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex, Close to Camp Lejeune, No Pets - Great 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex that is centrally located. Just minutes to Camp Lejeune, other area bases, area beaches, family parks, shopping and restaurants. The eat in kitchen makes it convenient to entertain company while prepping a meal. There is a patio area off the back of the home that is great for setting the grill up on for summer cookouts with friends and family. Tenants are permitted to use the storage room located off the back of the home. No Pets. Make an appointment for a walk through so you can appreciate all it has to offer with your own eyes!



