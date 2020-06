Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Just minutes from Camp Lejeune- Beautiful townhome with garage and deck in desirable Horse Creek Farms. Two master suites each have full bath and walk-in closet. Spacious, open living room with fireplace, formal dining area, eat-in sized kitchen with breakfast bar, all appliances, half bath and laundry closet. Kitchen opens up to deck for entertaining. New carpet. All pets are owner approved!