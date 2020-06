Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Come take a look at this charming three bedroom home with two full bathrooms, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, dining area, luxurious master suite, two car garage and a lot of fenced, green space to play....all conveniently located to area bases, shopping, and much more!!! Call your broker today for more information!