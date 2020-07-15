Amenities

17 Berkshire Drive Available 07/16/20 Adorable home in established neighborhood! - This absolutely adorable home located in the well established neighborhood of Montclair. The front porch is a cutie! Walking in to the living room you will see the stunning hardwood floors that run throughout most of the home. The open kitchen and dining area have newer stove, fridge and microwave that is smudge proof! The amount of kitchen cabinets is amazing and they are new! There are 3 large bedrooms in this home. The first bedroom to your right has 2 closets, 1 is a walk in closet. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet that is 6'x6'. The master bathroom has a separate vanity area and a stand up shower. The hall bathroom has an amazing heating system that is adjustable and is perfect to keep you warm in the winter. Now lets discuss the large backyard, it has shade, it has a deck, it has privacy, it has a fence, it has a shed.....what more could you ask for? Oh yes and its pet friendly too. Just minutes from base, shopping and restaurants. Call us today to see this home, don't miss out!



(RLNE4890465)