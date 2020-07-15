All apartments in Piney Green
Piney Green, NC
17 Berkshire Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

17 Berkshire Drive

17 Berkshire Drive · (910) 455-0307
Location

17 Berkshire Drive, Piney Green, NC 28546

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 17 Berkshire Drive · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1398 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
17 Berkshire Drive Available 07/16/20 Adorable home in established neighborhood! - This absolutely adorable home located in the well established neighborhood of Montclair. The front porch is a cutie! Walking in to the living room you will see the stunning hardwood floors that run throughout most of the home. The open kitchen and dining area have newer stove, fridge and microwave that is smudge proof! The amount of kitchen cabinets is amazing and they are new! There are 3 large bedrooms in this home. The first bedroom to your right has 2 closets, 1 is a walk in closet. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet that is 6'x6'. The master bathroom has a separate vanity area and a stand up shower. The hall bathroom has an amazing heating system that is adjustable and is perfect to keep you warm in the winter. Now lets discuss the large backyard, it has shade, it has a deck, it has privacy, it has a fence, it has a shed.....what more could you ask for? Oh yes and its pet friendly too. Just minutes from base, shopping and restaurants. Call us today to see this home, don't miss out!

(RLNE4890465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Berkshire Drive have any available units?
17 Berkshire Drive has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17 Berkshire Drive have?
Some of 17 Berkshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Berkshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17 Berkshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Berkshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Berkshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17 Berkshire Drive offer parking?
No, 17 Berkshire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17 Berkshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Berkshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Berkshire Drive have a pool?
No, 17 Berkshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17 Berkshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 17 Berkshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Berkshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Berkshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Berkshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Berkshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
