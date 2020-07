Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Single story townhome located in Indian Wells within Hunters Creek.Property is a two Bedroom and two bath townhouse. Property featured a privacy fence. Property includes LVP flooring throughout.Pet screening must be completed by all applicants regardless of if you own a pet. $20 for first pet, $15 for each additional pet. No charge for service/companion animals or applicants with no pets.