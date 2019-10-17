Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

109 Corral Way Available 11/15/19 Gorgeous 3Bed/2 Full Bath Home ~ 109 Corral Way - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home Located In The Beautiful Horse Creek Farms Subdivision Less Than 3 Miles From The Camp Lejeune Piney Green Gate!! Interior Features Include An Extra Large Living Room With Fireplace, Separate Family Room/Den, Eat-In Kitchen, Brand New Built-In Microwave/Microwave Hood, Range, side by side Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Laundry Room. Freshly painted interior!! Home Is Located On A Quiet Cul-De-Sac! Call for a personal showing today!



No Smoking in house or garage! No pets permitted on premises.



This property is in the following school districts: Silverdale Elementary School , Hunters Creek Middle School, White Oak High School.



For a more detailed view of this home, please click the following link or copy and paste the link into your url internet browser bar: https://www.flexmls.com/share/2mBIz/109-Corral-Way-Jacksonville-NC-28546



If you are interested in seeing this home, please contact your real estate agent today! If you are not working with a real estate agent, please call choice realty at (910)577-1000 and one of our friendly real estate agents will be happy to assist you!



(RLNE1885182)