Piney Green, NC
109 Corral Way
109 Corral Way

109 Corral Way · (910) 347-3171
Location

109 Corral Way, Piney Green, NC 28546

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 109 Corral Way · Avail. now

$900

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
109 Corral Way Available 11/15/19 Gorgeous 3Bed/2 Full Bath Home ~ 109 Corral Way - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home Located In The Beautiful Horse Creek Farms Subdivision Less Than 3 Miles From The Camp Lejeune Piney Green Gate!! Interior Features Include An Extra Large Living Room With Fireplace, Separate Family Room/Den, Eat-In Kitchen, Brand New Built-In Microwave/Microwave Hood, Range, side by side Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Laundry Room. Freshly painted interior!! Home Is Located On A Quiet Cul-De-Sac! Call for a personal showing today!

No Smoking in house or garage! No pets permitted on premises.

This property is in the following school districts: Silverdale Elementary School , Hunters Creek Middle School, White Oak High School.

For a more detailed view of this home, please click the following link or copy and paste the link into your url internet browser bar: https://www.flexmls.com/share/2mBIz/109-Corral-Way-Jacksonville-NC-28546

If you are interested in seeing this home, please contact your real estate agent today! If you are not working with a real estate agent, please call choice realty at (910)577-1000 and one of our friendly real estate agents will be happy to assist you!

(RLNE1885182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Corral Way have any available units?
109 Corral Way has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 109 Corral Way have?
Some of 109 Corral Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Corral Way currently offering any rent specials?
109 Corral Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Corral Way pet-friendly?
No, 109 Corral Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Piney Green.
Does 109 Corral Way offer parking?
Yes, 109 Corral Way does offer parking.
Does 109 Corral Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Corral Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Corral Way have a pool?
No, 109 Corral Way does not have a pool.
Does 109 Corral Way have accessible units?
No, 109 Corral Way does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Corral Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Corral Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Corral Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 109 Corral Way has units with air conditioning.
