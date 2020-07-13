Apartment List
/
NC
/
pineville
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:47 AM

176 Apartments for rent in Pineville, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pineville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Pineville
Charleston Row at Parkway Crossing
12103 Monkstown Dr, Pineville, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1686 sqft
Great location just minutes from Ballantyne and Charlotte's Light Rail. Units feature gourmet kitchens, wide open floor plans and individual garages. Quiet community with walking trail, private courtyards and dog walking paths.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Pineville
12832 Flagstone Drive
12832 Flagstone Drive, Pineville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
700 sqft
One bedroom - one bath - living room - full kitchen - two tv's included (bedroom wall mount and Living room large flat screen TV) along with high end all pay channel cable package.

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Pineville
14002 Green Birch Drive
14002 Green Birch Drive, Pineville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2770 sqft
- Lovely neighborhood close to restaurants,Carolina Place Mall,and Ballantyne. Well maintained corner lot. Great open design with a beautiful kitchen. Kitchen has warm stained cabinets,granite countertops and Stainless steel appliances.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Pineville
3036 graceland Circle
3036 Graceland Cir, Pineville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,990
2142 sqft
This beautiful modern home built in 2018 may be a townhouse, but it sure doesn’t feel like it.
Results within 1 mile of Pineville
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
27 Units Available
The Haven at Regent Park
3130 Cool Bridge Cir, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,158
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1380 sqft
Welcome home to The Haven at Regent Park Apartments! Our welcoming smoke-free community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, brushed nickel light fixtures, white faux-wood
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Seven Eagles
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,059
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartment homes in a tranquil, wooded environment. Conveniently located near Carolina Place, I-485 and Southpark. Pet friendly; dog park on site. Community pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Seven Eagles
Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$992
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quietly nestled amid rolling hills and shady trees, yet just minutes from prestigious uptown Charlotte, Berkshire Place offers relaxed Southern charm in a picturesque setting.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3347 Norwich Road
3347 Norwich Road, York County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
2745 sqft
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Large 2 Story Home Located in Regent Park in Fort Mill, Close to Charlotte, Shopping and Restaurants. 5 Bedrooms (Master on Main Level), 2.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Park Crossing
9451 S Vicksburg Park Ct
9451 South Vicksburg Park Court, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
992 sqft
South Charlotte Area- Park Walk - Subdivision 2bed/2bath Condo - AVAILABLE 7.1.20 Updated ground floor 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo with new low maintenance lvt flooring in the main living/dining area’s. New carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
McAlpine
12200 Rock Canyon Dr
12200 Rock Canyon Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1753 sqft
Available Now!! Contemporary Home near Carmel Rd - Spacious 2-story home is located in the well-maintained McAlpine neighborhood. Large yard and deck. 2 car garage. Loft overlooking large living room with wood burning stove.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
McAlpine
6782 Vlosi Drive
6782 Vlosi Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1358 sqft
Carmel Heights - Beautiful 2 bedroom unit in Carmel Heights. Both bedrooms are large. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower, dual vanity and walkin closet. Water and Lawn Maintenance is included. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5886270)

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
7407 Dominion Park Lane
7407 Dominion Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1156 sqft
The Palmer brings you unparalleled luxury, featuring chef-inspired kitchens and designer details, all without sacrificing comfort.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
675 Rock Lake Glen
675 Rock Lake Gln, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1340 sqft
3 Bedroom in Cole Creek Subdivision - Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom town home located in the gated Cole Creek Subdivision of Fort Mill. A great floor-plan with laminate wood floors and crown molding throughout the main level.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
911 Forbes Road
911 Forbes Road, Lancaster County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
3185 sqft
The designer package is loaded with features you will admire!Meticulously maintained this piece of gem located on a cul-de-sac lot is ready to move in.Flowing with gleaming hardwood floors on entire main level & upgraded interior trim throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Pineville
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Olde Whitehall
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,030
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1087 sqft
Luxury community offers residents community grills, fire pits and a saltwater pool. Units feature washer/dryer, spacious closets and ceramic-top stoves. Great neighborhood, just steps from bowling alley, boxing gym and more than 14 restaurants.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
34 Units Available
Legacy Fort Mill
700 Gates Mills Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1351 sqft
Beautiful community offers saltwater pool, community activities and 24-hour gym. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature garden soaking tubs and quartz countertops. The Barnyard Flea Market and Walmart Supercenter are a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
10 Units Available
Closeburn - Glenkirk
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
939 sqft
Welcome home to Beacon Hill, an apartment complex with a big heart in Charlotte, North Carolina. Nestled in a perfect south Charlotte location, Beacon Hill Apartments is close to I-77, the Charlotte Douglas Airport, and great shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
29 Units Available
Foxcroft
Lennox SouthPark
4905 Ashley Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,210
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,140
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1200 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments in South Park neighborhood. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community offers pool, bike storage, fitness center. Walk to shopping, dining and public transit.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
39 Units Available
Whiteoak
Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$866
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1105 sqft
Just a short walk for lunch at Bahn Thai, Midwood Smokehouse, or Tsuki Japanese Steak and Seafood Restaurant. Two swimming pools, hiking and biking trails, and a dog park for active residents.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
39 Units Available
Starmount Forest
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$876
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1208 sqft
Situated near the light rail station, I-85, I-77 and I-485, these units offer Nest Learning thermostats, gooseneck faucets and stainless steel appliances. On-site fitness classes, bocce ball court and a Starbucks coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
17 Units Available
Madison Park
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hudson Montford offers gorgeous Newly Renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
24 Units Available
Barclay Downs
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,270
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1742 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets. Plenty of on-site amenities, including a sauna, guest suite, media room and conference room. Close to SouthPark Mall. Within a short drive of I-77.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
21 Units Available
Olde Whitehall
Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1302 sqft
Within walking distance to some of Ayrsley's finest shops, move theaters and restaurants. Apartments feature chef-inspired kitchens with espresso cabinets, granite-style counters and stainless finish appliances. High-speed internet and cable TV available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
25 Units Available
Yorkshire
Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,161
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1203 sqft
A modern community within a short walk to area amenities. On-site pet park, bike rack, salt water pool, and fitness center. Apartments offer nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and open floor plans.
City Guide for Pineville, NC

Some of the history buffs around Pineville state that residents living in its Mecklenburg County signed what was known as the Meck Dec a year before the U.S. Declaration of Independence was officially signed in 1776. Reportedly, the emancipatory document, which declared the freedom of Mecklenburgers from British rule, disappeared in 1800 when the home in which the document was held was destroyed by fire.

Nevertheless, the people of Pineville are still demonstrating their independent nature as the town conveys its own special charm. Also known as the "biggest small town" in North Carolina or any other place for that matter, Pineville seems to have set itself aside from any of the "ho-hums" or "hum-drums" of living that can exist in some small towns. Pineville itself is located in the northern part of North Carolina and is made up of exactly 6.62 square miles of land. Although the town only boasts 7,500 residents, its growth has surpassed other areas of the state in the past 10 years. Located in Mecklenburg County, Pineville is a part of the Charlotte-Gastonia-Rockville region, making it easy for residents to commute to nearby Charlotte, home of a large number of banking and financial institutions. So, if you want to go where the money is, you've made the right choice by opting to settle in Pineville. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pineville, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pineville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Pineville 3 BedroomsPineville Apartments with BalconyPineville Apartments with Garage
Pineville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPineville Apartments with ParkingPineville Apartments with Pool
Pineville Apartments with Washer-DryerPineville Dog Friendly ApartmentsPineville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NC
Newton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College