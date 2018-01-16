All apartments in Pineville
Find more places like 840 Pelican Bay Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pineville, NC
/
840 Pelican Bay Dr
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

840 Pelican Bay Dr

840 Pelican Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pineville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

840 Pelican Bay Drive, Pineville, NC 28134
Pineville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
840 Pelican Bay Dr Available 02/01/20 Beautiful two story with basement, 4 Bed 3.5 Bath Townhouse in Pineville Forest! - This end unit townhome features an open floorplan, kitchen breakfast bar, and dining room. Neutral colors throughout. Gas fireplace in the great room, large open loft on the second floor. Master Bedroom located on the main floor. The basement features a bonus room, laundry room, and large bedroom that can be used as a second master with a tub and walk-in closet. Attached 1 car garage, large deck on the back. The community has an outdoor pool and a dog park in the neighboring park. Washer & dryer included. Pets are conditional with a $350. non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds.
Two-bedroom sets and office desk available for tenant use if needed.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5445270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 Pelican Bay Dr have any available units?
840 Pelican Bay Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pineville, NC.
What amenities does 840 Pelican Bay Dr have?
Some of 840 Pelican Bay Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 Pelican Bay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
840 Pelican Bay Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 Pelican Bay Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 840 Pelican Bay Dr is pet friendly.
Does 840 Pelican Bay Dr offer parking?
Yes, 840 Pelican Bay Dr offers parking.
Does 840 Pelican Bay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 840 Pelican Bay Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 Pelican Bay Dr have a pool?
Yes, 840 Pelican Bay Dr has a pool.
Does 840 Pelican Bay Dr have accessible units?
No, 840 Pelican Bay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 840 Pelican Bay Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 840 Pelican Bay Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 840 Pelican Bay Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 840 Pelican Bay Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston Row at Parkway Crossing
12103 Monkstown Dr
Pineville, NC 28134

Similar Pages

Pineville 2 BedroomsPineville 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pineville 3 BedroomsPineville Apartments with Balcony
Pineville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NC
Newton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College