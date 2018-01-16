Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking pool garage

840 Pelican Bay Dr Available 02/01/20 Beautiful two story with basement, 4 Bed 3.5 Bath Townhouse in Pineville Forest! - This end unit townhome features an open floorplan, kitchen breakfast bar, and dining room. Neutral colors throughout. Gas fireplace in the great room, large open loft on the second floor. Master Bedroom located on the main floor. The basement features a bonus room, laundry room, and large bedroom that can be used as a second master with a tub and walk-in closet. Attached 1 car garage, large deck on the back. The community has an outdoor pool and a dog park in the neighboring park. Washer & dryer included. Pets are conditional with a $350. non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds.

Two-bedroom sets and office desk available for tenant use if needed.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5445270)