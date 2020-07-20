All apartments in Pineville
445 Robin Reed Court, Pineville, NC 28134
Pineville

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bedroom end unit townhouse w/2.5 baths & garage. Open living & dining area with fireplace. Kitchen w/refrigerator, electric range, wall mounted microwave, dishwasher & garbage disposal. Master bedroom w/large walk-in closet & master bath on first floor! Home office. 2 nice secondary bedrooms w/lots of closet space. Carolina Place Mall, shopping, medical, entertainment & restaurants close by. Easy access to I-485, I-85 and I-77. Wonderful community in a great location. Excellent Schools! This townhouse is still occupied and showings will need to be confirmed. Looks like home will be ready to move in on or about June 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 Robin Reed Court have any available units?
445 Robin Reed Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pineville, NC.
What amenities does 445 Robin Reed Court have?
Some of 445 Robin Reed Court's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 Robin Reed Court currently offering any rent specials?
445 Robin Reed Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 Robin Reed Court pet-friendly?
No, 445 Robin Reed Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pineville.
Does 445 Robin Reed Court offer parking?
Yes, 445 Robin Reed Court offers parking.
Does 445 Robin Reed Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 445 Robin Reed Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 Robin Reed Court have a pool?
No, 445 Robin Reed Court does not have a pool.
Does 445 Robin Reed Court have accessible units?
No, 445 Robin Reed Court does not have accessible units.
Does 445 Robin Reed Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 445 Robin Reed Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 445 Robin Reed Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 445 Robin Reed Court does not have units with air conditioning.
