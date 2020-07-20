445 Robin Reed Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 3 bedroom end unit townhouse w/2.5 baths & garage. Open living & dining area with fireplace. Kitchen w/refrigerator, electric range, wall mounted microwave, dishwasher & garbage disposal. Master bedroom w/large walk-in closet & master bath on first floor! Home office. 2 nice secondary bedrooms w/lots of closet space. Carolina Place Mall, shopping, medical, entertainment & restaurants close by. Easy access to I-485, I-85 and I-77. Wonderful community in a great location. Excellent Schools! This townhouse is still occupied and showings will need to be confirmed. Looks like home will be ready to move in on or about June 15th.