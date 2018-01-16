3104 Graceland Circle

Amenities

Open Floorplan w/large Kitchen Island for extra seating, Stainless Steel appliances, White raised panel Cabinetry w/Granite Countertops. Master Bedroom Suite on Main Level! 2 additional bedrooms on 2nd floor along with Loft/Bonus Room area & an Office/Playroom area. Washer/Dryer included. Neutral Paint throughout; Neutral Carpet on stairs, 2nd floor & bedrooms; sustainable (vinyl plank) flooring on main level; Blinds throughout. End unit! 1 car garage, covered porch, patio, privacy out back since overlooking trees area. Space for 2-3 more cars in driveway. Neighborhood Pool. Tenant to obtain & Maintain renter's insurance policy.