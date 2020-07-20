All apartments in Pineville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 4:43 PM

247 Water Oak Rd

247 Water Oak Dr · No Longer Available
Location

247 Water Oak Dr, Pineville, NC 28134
Pineville

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in a very desirable Pineville area!!

Available for a April 15, 2019 Move - In

This townhome features:

• A wood-burning fireplace
• Fully equipped kitchen with appliances included for your comfort (stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave)
• Community pool and playground
• Beautiful lake view with water fountain
• Sliding glass door leading to a fenced-in patio perfect for entertaining family and friends
• Extra storage room in patio area

To schedule a viewing, please call Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net and for additional listings, visit our website at www.rent777.com

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.

School Assignments:

PINEVILLE ELEMENTARY
QUAIL HOLLOW MIDDLE
SOUTH MECKLENBURG HIGH

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 Water Oak Rd have any available units?
247 Water Oak Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pineville, NC.
What amenities does 247 Water Oak Rd have?
Some of 247 Water Oak Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 Water Oak Rd currently offering any rent specials?
247 Water Oak Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 Water Oak Rd pet-friendly?
No, 247 Water Oak Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pineville.
Does 247 Water Oak Rd offer parking?
No, 247 Water Oak Rd does not offer parking.
Does 247 Water Oak Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 247 Water Oak Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 Water Oak Rd have a pool?
Yes, 247 Water Oak Rd has a pool.
Does 247 Water Oak Rd have accessible units?
No, 247 Water Oak Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 247 Water Oak Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 247 Water Oak Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 247 Water Oak Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 247 Water Oak Rd has units with air conditioning.
