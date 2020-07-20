247 Water Oak Rd

Amenities

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in a very desirable Pineville area!!



Available for a April 15, 2019 Move - In



This townhome features:



• A wood-burning fireplace

• Fully equipped kitchen with appliances included for your comfort (stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave)

• Community pool and playground

• Beautiful lake view with water fountain

• Sliding glass door leading to a fenced-in patio perfect for entertaining family and friends

• Extra storage room in patio area



To schedule a viewing, please call Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net and for additional listings, visit our website at www.rent777.com



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.



School Assignments:



PINEVILLE ELEMENTARY

QUAIL HOLLOW MIDDLE

SOUTH MECKLENBURG HIGH