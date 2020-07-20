15614 Weeping Valley Drive

Amenities

Now renting gorgeous 4 bedroom bathroom home .Located in vibrant neighborhood with year round events and a prime Pineville address. Enjoy exceptional amenities including pocket parks, playgrounds, aquatic park with club pavilion, lighted tennis courts and fitness center.From the moment you walk onto the large covered front porch & into the front door you'll be WOW'D at the finishes.There is plenty of living space and storage galore! Gorgeous hardwoods. Dream kitchen, white cabinets, granite counter tops,and Stainless steel appliances with a huge island. Spacious Guest bed/office on main w full bath. Fabulous master suite w tray ceiling, luxury bath, 2 walk in closets. Unfinished 3rd floor for storage. Quiet interior street, big flat, fenced yard. There is plenty to love about this wonderful home! come see it for yourself and schedule a tour today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now

