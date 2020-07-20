All apartments in Pineville
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

15614 Weeping Valley Drive

15614 Weeping Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15614 Weeping Valley Drive, Pineville, NC 28134
Pineville

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
tennis court
Now renting gorgeous 4 bedroom bathroom home .Located in vibrant neighborhood with year round events and a prime Pineville address. Enjoy exceptional amenities including pocket parks, playgrounds, aquatic park with club pavilion, lighted tennis courts and fitness center.From the moment you walk onto the large covered front porch & into the front door you'll be WOW'D at the finishes.There is plenty of living space and storage galore! Gorgeous hardwoods. Dream kitchen, white cabinets, granite counter tops,and Stainless steel appliances with a huge island. Spacious Guest bed/office on main w full bath. Fabulous master suite w tray ceiling, luxury bath, 2 walk in closets. Unfinished 3rd floor for storage. Quiet interior street, big flat, fenced yard. There is plenty to love about this wonderful home! come see it for yourself and schedule a tour today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15614 Weeping Valley Drive have any available units?
15614 Weeping Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pineville, NC.
What amenities does 15614 Weeping Valley Drive have?
Some of 15614 Weeping Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15614 Weeping Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15614 Weeping Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15614 Weeping Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15614 Weeping Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pineville.
Does 15614 Weeping Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 15614 Weeping Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15614 Weeping Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15614 Weeping Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15614 Weeping Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 15614 Weeping Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15614 Weeping Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 15614 Weeping Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15614 Weeping Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15614 Weeping Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15614 Weeping Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15614 Weeping Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
