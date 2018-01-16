All apartments in Pineville
Pineville, NC
12003 Stratfield Place Circle
12003 Stratfield Place Circle

12003 Stratfield Place Circle · No Longer Available
Pineville
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
3 Bedrooms
Location

12003 Stratfield Place Circle, Pineville, NC 28134
Pineville

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Fully furnished 3 bedroom rental with an attached garage. Move-in ready and all utilities are included. Oversized family room with a 55 inch flat screen with adjacent desk & office area. Cathedral ceiling in the master bed room with a spacious walk-in closet. Two comfortable guest bedrooms up and a separate laundry room. Convenient location near I-485, the Airport, Ballantyne, and Southpark Mall. Great end unit in a walkable neighborhood with a community pool. Nice walk out patio that backs up to a large private green space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12003 Stratfield Place Circle have any available units?
12003 Stratfield Place Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pineville, NC.
What amenities does 12003 Stratfield Place Circle have?
Some of 12003 Stratfield Place Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12003 Stratfield Place Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12003 Stratfield Place Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12003 Stratfield Place Circle pet-friendly?
No, 12003 Stratfield Place Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pineville.
Does 12003 Stratfield Place Circle offer parking?
Yes, 12003 Stratfield Place Circle offers parking.
Does 12003 Stratfield Place Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12003 Stratfield Place Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12003 Stratfield Place Circle have a pool?
Yes, 12003 Stratfield Place Circle has a pool.
Does 12003 Stratfield Place Circle have accessible units?
No, 12003 Stratfield Place Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12003 Stratfield Place Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 12003 Stratfield Place Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12003 Stratfield Place Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 12003 Stratfield Place Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
