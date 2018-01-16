12003 Stratfield Place Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Fully furnished 3 bedroom rental with an attached garage. Move-in ready and all utilities are included. Oversized family room with a 55 inch flat screen with adjacent desk & office area. Cathedral ceiling in the master bed room with a spacious walk-in closet. Two comfortable guest bedrooms up and a separate laundry room. Convenient location near I-485, the Airport, Ballantyne, and Southpark Mall. Great end unit in a walkable neighborhood with a community pool. Nice walk out patio that backs up to a large private green space.