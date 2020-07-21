All apartments in Pineville
114 Kenmore Dr.

114 Kenmore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

114 Kenmore Drive, Pineville, NC 28134
Pineville

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 12/01/19 Remodeled home in Pineville - Property Id: 13009

950 sq. ft. upstairs and 950 sq. ft. downstairs. I full bathroom up, 1 down. 3 bedrooms, roughly 11 x 11. Refinished hardwoods upstairs. Freshly painted interior and exterior. New HVAC system. New cabinets, countertops, appliances in kitchen. Washer dryer connections located in basement. Fenced in backyard with storage shed. 1 block from Pineville Elementary School. Convenient to Uptown, Ballantyne, and Fort Mill.
Property Id 13009

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5197651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Kenmore Dr. have any available units?
114 Kenmore Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pineville, NC.
What amenities does 114 Kenmore Dr. have?
Some of 114 Kenmore Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Kenmore Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
114 Kenmore Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Kenmore Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 114 Kenmore Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pineville.
Does 114 Kenmore Dr. offer parking?
No, 114 Kenmore Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 114 Kenmore Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Kenmore Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Kenmore Dr. have a pool?
No, 114 Kenmore Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 114 Kenmore Dr. have accessible units?
No, 114 Kenmore Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Kenmore Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 Kenmore Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Kenmore Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 114 Kenmore Dr. has units with air conditioning.
