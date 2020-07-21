114 Kenmore Dr.

Amenities

950 sq. ft. upstairs and 950 sq. ft. downstairs. I full bathroom up, 1 down. 3 bedrooms, roughly 11 x 11. Refinished hardwoods upstairs. Freshly painted interior and exterior. New HVAC system. New cabinets, countertops, appliances in kitchen. Washer dryer connections located in basement. Fenced in backyard with storage shed. 1 block from Pineville Elementary School. Convenient to Uptown, Ballantyne, and Fort Mill.

No Pets Allowed



