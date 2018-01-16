Amenities

10327 Stineway Court - Fantastic 3 bedroom/2 bath END UNIT townhome in Pineville's Carolina Crossing. This 2 Story townhome boasts an open floor plan with new modern vinyl plank flooring, gas fireplace, updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Sliding glass door leads to an oversized patio surrounded by trees and privacy. No carpet!! Master bath has been updated and master bedroom closet has room for every season of clothes! 1 car garage and very long driveway fits all your guests! Minutes to shopping and restaurants, Carolina Place Mall, Ballantyne, SC Border, I-485 and I-77 and the Lynx Light Rail. Rent includes water, sewer, garbage, washer, dryer, landscaping and community pool and hot tub. Pets under 35 lbs. are conditional with owner approval.



