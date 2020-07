Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym pool hot tub media room

This unit offers a Jacuzzi, Full kitchen and bath room with linens, as well as towels. Queen bed and couch/bed. We have an indoor pool/spa, fitness, game, theater room and a catch & release pond! We are nestled away in the country but only 10 min from downtown New Bern, the Neuse River, Trent River and only 1 hour from 3 different beaches. Rates are: $110.00 per night or $525.00 per week. NO PETS IN THIS UNIT. $250 charge should you disregard this rule.