All apartments in Onslow County
Find more places like 529 Sandridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Onslow County, NC
/
529 Sandridge Road
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:11 PM

529 Sandridge Road

529 Sand Ridge Road · (910) 577-5400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

529 Sand Ridge Road, Onslow County, NC 28539

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 529 Sandridge Road · Avail. now

$927

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Near Camp Lejeune, Pets Negotiable - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home, minutes to the back gate of Camp Lejeune. This home is great for a growing family or those who love to entertain. Large fenced back yard perfect for cookouts. This home is heated with propane, that the tenants will need to get connected in their name at their expense. All pets must be approved by the owner. Come check out this home, you won't be disappointed.

We have additional rentals at:
http://www.jacksonvillerealestatenc.com/

(RLNE2149183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 Sandridge Road have any available units?
529 Sandridge Road has a unit available for $927 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 529 Sandridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
529 Sandridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 Sandridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 529 Sandridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 529 Sandridge Road offer parking?
No, 529 Sandridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 529 Sandridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 Sandridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 Sandridge Road have a pool?
No, 529 Sandridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 529 Sandridge Road have accessible units?
No, 529 Sandridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 529 Sandridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 529 Sandridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 529 Sandridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 529 Sandridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 529 Sandridge Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brynn Marr Village
301 Village Dr
Jacksonville, NC 28546
Windsor Place
100 Windsor Cir
Jacksonville, NC 28546
Town Center
2292 Onslow Dr
Jacksonville, NC 28540

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCGreenville, NCJacksonville, NCNew Bern, NCGoldsboro, NCWilson, NCLeland, NCMyrtle Grove, NCNorthchase, NCSneads Ferry, NC
Silver Lake, NCKings Grant, NCKinston, NCPiney Green, NCMorehead City, NCHavelock, NCHalf Moon, NCSwansboro, NCEmerald Isle, NC
Brices Creek, NCJames City, NCRiver Bend, NCFairfield Harbour, NCMurraysville, NCCarolina Beach, NCAyden, NCWinterville, NCWashington, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeCraven Community College
University of North Carolina WilmingtonPitt Community College
East Carolina University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity