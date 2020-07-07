529 Sandridge Road

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Near Camp Lejeune, Pets Negotiable - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home, minutes to the back gate of Camp Lejeune. This home is great for a growing family or those who love to entertain. Large fenced back yard perfect for cookouts. This home is heated with propane, that the tenants will need to get connected in their name at their expense. All pets must be approved by the owner. Come check out this home, you won't be disappointed.



(RLNE2149183)