Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:15 AM

367 Hadley Collins Rd

367 Hadley Collins Road · (910) 378-0457
Location

367 Hadley Collins Road, Onslow County, NC 28555

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 367 Hadley Collins Rd · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
367 Hadley Collins Rd Available 04/21/20 The Home Made for Cookouts, 3BR, 2BA - This gorgeous country home has a large double driveway of this and great curb appeal. It has a covered front porch that is just waiting for your rocking chairs , plants etc. Opening the door - you will be wowed by the hardwood floors in the vaulted ceiling living room. Eat in kitchen/dining area with its large breakfast bar counter top area is awaiting you and your family every morning along with the french doors that lead to your piece of country peace and quiet fenced backyard. Back into the house you will love the hardwood floors throughout the Master bedroom, and bedroom 2 and 3 as well. Fans of NO CARPET will love this home ! All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Master Bedroom has 2 closets - one of which is a walk in closet. Master Bathroom has dual sink vanities. Laundry Room/ Mudroom is off the 2 car garage for your convenience and ease. Vinyl fence is being removed and a shadowbox fence being re-installed.

Tenant responsible for maintaining ditch in front yard and to maintain lawn behind fence in backyard about 5-6 feet.

1 pet allowed with nonrefundable pet fee, no size/weight restrictions, more pets negotiable with owner approval. Separate $20 pet application required, $15 for any additional pets as allowed. Nonrefundable pet fee will be determined by score on pet application ($300, $350, or $375).

WE DO NOT RENT SIGHT-UNSEEN, NO FACETIME/SKYPE ALLOWED.

(RLNE2389138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 367 Hadley Collins Rd have any available units?
367 Hadley Collins Rd has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 367 Hadley Collins Rd have?
Some of 367 Hadley Collins Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 367 Hadley Collins Rd currently offering any rent specials?
367 Hadley Collins Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 367 Hadley Collins Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 367 Hadley Collins Rd is pet friendly.
Does 367 Hadley Collins Rd offer parking?
Yes, 367 Hadley Collins Rd offers parking.
Does 367 Hadley Collins Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 367 Hadley Collins Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 367 Hadley Collins Rd have a pool?
No, 367 Hadley Collins Rd does not have a pool.
Does 367 Hadley Collins Rd have accessible units?
No, 367 Hadley Collins Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 367 Hadley Collins Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 367 Hadley Collins Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 367 Hadley Collins Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 367 Hadley Collins Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
