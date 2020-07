Amenities

Available 08/01/20 WATERFRONT/BOAT DOCK - Property Id: 243659



-TO AVOID EXTRA APP FEES REQUEST AN APPLICATION FROM US DO NOT APPLY ON-LINE Older Charming home on Chadwick Bay Located in the gated community of Chadwick Acres. Currently under renovations. Nice big lot with screened gazebo and covered dog kennel. Possible 4th Bedroom/Office on bottom level with 2nd floor access. Upper balcany with water view. Pets allowed with non-refundable fee of $250. More Pictures to Come of Inside Soon! Available after Aug 1

