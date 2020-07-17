All apartments in Onslow County
318 Osprey Point Dr.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

318 Osprey Point Dr.

318 Osprey Point Drive · (910) 353-3735
Location

318 Osprey Point Drive, Onslow County, NC 28460

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 318 Osprey Point Dr. · Avail. now

$1,625

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2320 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Sneads Ferry - This beautiful home in the Creeks Edge subdivision of Sneads Ferry features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a welcoming covered porch, open floor plan downstairs including den, dining room, living room, kitchen and laundry room. A two-tier wooden deck invites you into a large fenced-in backyard. Minutes from the beach and the back gate of Camp Lejuene.

***NO CATS. Other pets are negotiable with a non-refundable pet fee; breed & age restrictions may apply with owner approval. No aggressive breeds. No dogs over 30 pounds fully grown. ***

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1857023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Osprey Point Dr. have any available units?
318 Osprey Point Dr. has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 318 Osprey Point Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
318 Osprey Point Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Osprey Point Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 318 Osprey Point Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 318 Osprey Point Dr. offer parking?
No, 318 Osprey Point Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 318 Osprey Point Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Osprey Point Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Osprey Point Dr. have a pool?
No, 318 Osprey Point Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 318 Osprey Point Dr. have accessible units?
No, 318 Osprey Point Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Osprey Point Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 Osprey Point Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 Osprey Point Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 Osprey Point Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
