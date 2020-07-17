318 Osprey Point Dr.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Sneads Ferry - This beautiful home in the Creeks Edge subdivision of Sneads Ferry features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a welcoming covered porch, open floor plan downstairs including den, dining room, living room, kitchen and laundry room. A two-tier wooden deck invites you into a large fenced-in backyard. Minutes from the beach and the back gate of Camp Lejuene.



***NO CATS. Other pets are negotiable with a non-refundable pet fee; breed & age restrictions may apply with owner approval. No aggressive breeds. No dogs over 30 pounds fully grown. ***



No Cats Allowed



