Onslow County, NC
220 Newport Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

220 Newport Drive

220 Newport Drive · No Longer Available
Location

220 Newport Drive, Onslow County, NC 28540

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Neat and Tidy on Newport - This beautiful home located in the much desired subdivision of Williamsburg Plantation, is a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home that backs up to the wood line. From the covered front porch you will find yourself in the foyer that leads you to either the formal dining room or into the large living space that offers a cozy gas fireplace for those chilly winter nights. The open, updated kitchen offers ample cabinet and counter space, an island that can be adjusted for a larger walkway, a walk in pantry and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs, the master suite offers plenty of living and closet space with walk-in closet's in both the bedroom and the master bathroom. The master bath boasts a dual vanity sink and a large soaking tub along with a separate shower and water closet. The laundry area is conveniently located on the second floor in the secondary bathroom. Out back you will find a deck that provides the space to sit and relax while listening to the creek trickle downstream or to entertain your guests while cooking out. This home is located just minutes from local shopping and area bases. Home won't last long! Call your broker today to schedule an appointment!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3240496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Newport Drive have any available units?
220 Newport Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Onslow County, NC.
What amenities does 220 Newport Drive have?
Some of 220 Newport Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Newport Drive currently offering any rent specials?
220 Newport Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Newport Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Newport Drive is pet friendly.
Does 220 Newport Drive offer parking?
No, 220 Newport Drive does not offer parking.
Does 220 Newport Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Newport Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Newport Drive have a pool?
No, 220 Newport Drive does not have a pool.
Does 220 Newport Drive have accessible units?
No, 220 Newport Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Newport Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Newport Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Newport Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Newport Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
