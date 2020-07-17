220 Newport Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Neat and Tidy on Newport - This beautiful home located in the much desired subdivision of Williamsburg Plantation, is a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home that backs up to the wood line. From the covered front porch you will find yourself in the foyer that leads you to either the formal dining room or into the large living space that offers a cozy gas fireplace for those chilly winter nights. The open, updated kitchen offers ample cabinet and counter space, an island that can be adjusted for a larger walkway, a walk in pantry and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs, the master suite offers plenty of living and closet space with walk-in closet's in both the bedroom and the master bathroom. The master bath boasts a dual vanity sink and a large soaking tub along with a separate shower and water closet. The laundry area is conveniently located on the second floor in the secondary bathroom. Out back you will find a deck that provides the space to sit and relax while listening to the creek trickle downstream or to entertain your guests while cooking out. This home is located just minutes from local shopping and area bases. Home won't last long! Call your broker today to schedule an appointment!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3240496)