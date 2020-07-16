209 Justice Farms Dr

Amenities

$400 OFF 1ST MONTH!!! 209 Justice Farms Drive - 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath - Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse located in the Justice Farms community in Sneads Ferry NC. Property features an open floor plan, upgraded cabinets and countertops in the kitchen, patio and fenced yard. Unit is partially furnished with two couches, an entertainment stand, washer and dryer. Laundry room is conveniently located on the bedroom level. Both bedrooms boast private en suite bathrooms and the master bedroom offers large closet space. Complex is located 3 miles from the back gate of Camp Lejeune, about 5 miles from local beaches and just over 1 mile from Fulcher's Landing public boat ramp.



2 Pet MAX. Must be >75 lbs. (Breed restrictions apply, please contact our office-pets subject to owner approval)



Ready to move in! Rent is $1150.00/month with security deposit.



Please Contact Access Realty at 910-329-9800 or via email at longterms@accessthebeach.com.



