Onslow County, NC
209 Justice Farms Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

209 Justice Farms Dr

209 Justice Farm Dr · No Longer Available
Location

209 Justice Farm Dr, Onslow County, NC 28460

Amenities

$400 OFF 1ST MONTH!!! 209 Justice Farms Drive - 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath - Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse located in the Justice Farms community in Sneads Ferry NC. Property features an open floor plan, upgraded cabinets and countertops in the kitchen, patio and fenced yard. Unit is partially furnished with two couches, an entertainment stand, washer and dryer. Laundry room is conveniently located on the bedroom level. Both bedrooms boast private en suite bathrooms and the master bedroom offers large closet space. Complex is located 3 miles from the back gate of Camp Lejeune, about 5 miles from local beaches and just over 1 mile from Fulcher's Landing public boat ramp.

2 Pet MAX. Must be >75 lbs. (Breed restrictions apply, please contact our office-pets subject to owner approval)

Ready to move in! Rent is $1150.00/month with security deposit.

Please Contact Access Realty at 910-329-9800 or via email at longterms@accessthebeach.com.

(RLNE5793753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Justice Farms Dr have any available units?
209 Justice Farms Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Onslow County, NC.
What amenities does 209 Justice Farms Dr have?
Some of 209 Justice Farms Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Justice Farms Dr currently offering any rent specials?
209 Justice Farms Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Justice Farms Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 Justice Farms Dr is pet friendly.
Does 209 Justice Farms Dr offer parking?
No, 209 Justice Farms Dr does not offer parking.
Does 209 Justice Farms Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 Justice Farms Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Justice Farms Dr have a pool?
No, 209 Justice Farms Dr does not have a pool.
Does 209 Justice Farms Dr have accessible units?
No, 209 Justice Farms Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Justice Farms Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 Justice Farms Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Justice Farms Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Justice Farms Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
