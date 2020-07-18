All apartments in Onslow County
Find more places like 107 Pollard Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Onslow County, NC
/
107 Pollard Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

107 Pollard Drive

107 Pollard Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

107 Pollard Drive, Onslow County, NC 28540

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to this charming 4 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home located in the Gateway Subdivision. This home features a large living room perfect for entertaining with an open floor concept. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space and plenty of room for a kitchen table to enjoy a nice family meal. The home is a split level floor plan and features a large Master Suite just off the living room with an en-suite bathroom. The other 3 bedrooms are also a nice size. There is a 2 car garage, a fenced in back yard with a large patio perfect for the upcoming summer barbecues and family gatherings! Did I mention there is an above ground pool as well and will be a great addition to have for those hot Carolina Summer days!! $500 one time non-refundable pet fee per fee for approved pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Pollard Drive have any available units?
107 Pollard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Onslow County, NC.
What amenities does 107 Pollard Drive have?
Some of 107 Pollard Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Pollard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
107 Pollard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Pollard Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Pollard Drive is pet friendly.
Does 107 Pollard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 107 Pollard Drive offers parking.
Does 107 Pollard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 Pollard Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Pollard Drive have a pool?
Yes, 107 Pollard Drive has a pool.
Does 107 Pollard Drive have accessible units?
No, 107 Pollard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Pollard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Pollard Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Pollard Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Pollard Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Center
2292 Onslow Dr
Jacksonville, NC 28540
Brynn Marr Village
301 Village Dr
Jacksonville, NC 28546
Windsor Place
100 Windsor Cir
Jacksonville, NC 28546

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCGreenville, NCJacksonville, NCNew Bern, NCGoldsboro, NCWilson, NCLeland, NCMyrtle Grove, NCNorthchase, NCSneads Ferry, NC
Silver Lake, NCKings Grant, NCKinston, NCPiney Green, NCMorehead City, NCHavelock, NCHalf Moon, NCSwansboro, NCEmerald Isle, NC
Brices Creek, NCJames City, NCRiver Bend, NCFairfield Harbour, NCMurraysville, NCCarolina Beach, NCAyden, NCWinterville, NCWashington, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeCraven Community College
University of North Carolina WilmingtonPitt Community College
East Carolina University