107 Pollard Drive

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage

Welcome to this charming 4 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home located in the Gateway Subdivision. This home features a large living room perfect for entertaining with an open floor concept. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space and plenty of room for a kitchen table to enjoy a nice family meal. The home is a split level floor plan and features a large Master Suite just off the living room with an en-suite bathroom. The other 3 bedrooms are also a nice size. There is a 2 car garage, a fenced in back yard with a large patio perfect for the upcoming summer barbecues and family gatherings! Did I mention there is an above ground pool as well and will be a great addition to have for those hot Carolina Summer days!! $500 one time non-refundable pet fee per fee for approved pet