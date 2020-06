Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill

Exceptional Home nestled into a quiet cul-de-sac in one of New Bern's most sought-after neighborhoods-Greenbrier. This brick home offers all the space you want and need. Great for entertaining with a large living area, formal dining room, breakfast room, flex room and large game room/den. Also enjoy the nice screened porch and the large deck for BBQ's. Ground floor Master with upstairs bedrooms