New Bern, NC
3801 Mitchell Circle
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

3801 Mitchell Circle

3801 Mitchell Circle · (252) 633-6333
Location

3801 Mitchell Circle, New Bern, NC 28562

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3801 Mitchell Circle · Avail. Aug 2

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1285 sqft

Amenities

3801 Mitchell Circle Available 08/02/20 3BR/2BA Home in Cypress Shores, close to all New Bern has to offer! - This 3BR/2BA one level home is move-in ready and is located on just under half an acre in Cypress Shores! The house features a gas-log fireplace, new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and new paint throughout. You will love the large fenced back yard, two car garage, and attic storage. Master suite features a walk-in closet and lovely tiled walk-in shower. Quiet neighborhood tucked away in a very convenient location - shopping, restaurants, schools, medical facilities are all close by. This affordable home is a must see!

(RLNE5439443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3801 Mitchell Circle have any available units?
3801 Mitchell Circle has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3801 Mitchell Circle have?
Some of 3801 Mitchell Circle's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3801 Mitchell Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3801 Mitchell Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 Mitchell Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3801 Mitchell Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3801 Mitchell Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3801 Mitchell Circle offers parking.
Does 3801 Mitchell Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3801 Mitchell Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 Mitchell Circle have a pool?
No, 3801 Mitchell Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3801 Mitchell Circle have accessible units?
No, 3801 Mitchell Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 Mitchell Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3801 Mitchell Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3801 Mitchell Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3801 Mitchell Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
