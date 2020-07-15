Amenities
3801 Mitchell Circle Available 08/02/20 3BR/2BA Home in Cypress Shores, close to all New Bern has to offer! - This 3BR/2BA one level home is move-in ready and is located on just under half an acre in Cypress Shores! The house features a gas-log fireplace, new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and new paint throughout. You will love the large fenced back yard, two car garage, and attic storage. Master suite features a walk-in closet and lovely tiled walk-in shower. Quiet neighborhood tucked away in a very convenient location - shopping, restaurants, schools, medical facilities are all close by. This affordable home is a must see!
(RLNE5439443)