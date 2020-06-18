All apartments in New Bern
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

209 Murdock Way

209 Murdock Way · No Longer Available
Location

209 Murdock Way, New Bern, NC 28560

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
209 Murdock Way in the West Crossroads Subdivision. Fenced Backyard! Photos to follow on Monday! - This home has everything you need for your family and is conveniently located to MCAS Cherry Point, Historic New Bern, Greenville & Jacksonville. 3 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, attached (1) car garage, covered front and back porches, gorgeous vinyl plank flooring, and carpeting. Open concept living room with cathedral ceilings, fireplace with gas logs, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and center island breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances include stove, side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave hood, and separate pantry room. Sliding patio doors leading out of the eat-in kitchen to the covered back porch and privately fenced backyard. Master bedroom suite with dual vanities, gorgeous cabinetry, stand up oversized shower, and large walk-in closet. The alarm system comes with the property through October 2020 which includes doorbell, and backyard camera. After October is $70 per month to continue services. Rinnai gas water heater for instant hot showers. City of New Bern utilities & Piedmont Natural Gas. Pets under 35 lbs are welcome.

(RLNE5840163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Murdock Way have any available units?
209 Murdock Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Bern, NC.
What amenities does 209 Murdock Way have?
Some of 209 Murdock Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Murdock Way currently offering any rent specials?
209 Murdock Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Murdock Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 Murdock Way is pet friendly.
Does 209 Murdock Way offer parking?
Yes, 209 Murdock Way does offer parking.
Does 209 Murdock Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Murdock Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Murdock Way have a pool?
No, 209 Murdock Way does not have a pool.
Does 209 Murdock Way have accessible units?
No, 209 Murdock Way does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Murdock Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Murdock Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Murdock Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Murdock Way does not have units with air conditioning.
