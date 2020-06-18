Amenities

209 Murdock Way in the West Crossroads Subdivision. Fenced Backyard! Photos to follow on Monday! - This home has everything you need for your family and is conveniently located to MCAS Cherry Point, Historic New Bern, Greenville & Jacksonville. 3 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, attached (1) car garage, covered front and back porches, gorgeous vinyl plank flooring, and carpeting. Open concept living room with cathedral ceilings, fireplace with gas logs, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and center island breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances include stove, side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave hood, and separate pantry room. Sliding patio doors leading out of the eat-in kitchen to the covered back porch and privately fenced backyard. Master bedroom suite with dual vanities, gorgeous cabinetry, stand up oversized shower, and large walk-in closet. The alarm system comes with the property through October 2020 which includes doorbell, and backyard camera. After October is $70 per month to continue services. Rinnai gas water heater for instant hot showers. City of New Bern utilities & Piedmont Natural Gas. Pets under 35 lbs are welcome.



(RLNE5840163)