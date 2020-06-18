1104 Karen Drive, Apt. B1

Amenities

B-1 Kingswood Villas - Gorgeous townhome available now! - This townhome has been completely remodeled and is fabulous! New carpet, paint, countertops, and appliances! Super clean and ready to go! 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms, fireplace with gas logs, sliding glass doors leading out to your private patio. Kitchen cabinets newly painted and gorgeous stone countertops. Washer & Dryer as a courtesy. No pets please, City of New Bern utilities, 2 car parking limit.



No Pets Allowed



