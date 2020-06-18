All apartments in New Bern
Find more places like 1104 Karen Drive, Apt. B1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Bern, NC
/
1104 Karen Drive, Apt. B1
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

1104 Karen Drive, Apt. B1

1104 Kingswood Villas · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Bern
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1104 Kingswood Villas, New Bern, NC 28562

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
B-1 Kingswood Villas - Gorgeous townhome available now! - This townhome has been completely remodeled and is fabulous! New carpet, paint, countertops, and appliances! Super clean and ready to go! 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms, fireplace with gas logs, sliding glass doors leading out to your private patio. Kitchen cabinets newly painted and gorgeous stone countertops. Washer & Dryer as a courtesy. No pets please, City of New Bern utilities, 2 car parking limit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Karen Drive, Apt. B1 have any available units?
1104 Karen Drive, Apt. B1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Bern, NC.
What amenities does 1104 Karen Drive, Apt. B1 have?
Some of 1104 Karen Drive, Apt. B1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 Karen Drive, Apt. B1 currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Karen Drive, Apt. B1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Karen Drive, Apt. B1 pet-friendly?
No, 1104 Karen Drive, Apt. B1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Bern.
Does 1104 Karen Drive, Apt. B1 offer parking?
Yes, 1104 Karen Drive, Apt. B1 does offer parking.
Does 1104 Karen Drive, Apt. B1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1104 Karen Drive, Apt. B1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Karen Drive, Apt. B1 have a pool?
No, 1104 Karen Drive, Apt. B1 does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Karen Drive, Apt. B1 have accessible units?
No, 1104 Karen Drive, Apt. B1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Karen Drive, Apt. B1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 Karen Drive, Apt. B1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 Karen Drive, Apt. B1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1104 Karen Drive, Apt. B1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colony Village
3301 Brunswick Ave
New Bern, NC 28562
Reserve at Glenburnie
100 Gurten St
New Bern, NC 28562
Woodland Crossing Apartments
2590 Woodland Ave
New Bern, NC 28562

Similar Pages

New Bern 3 BedroomsNew Bern Apartments with Balcony
New Bern Apartments with ParkingNew Bern Apartments with Pool
New Bern Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, NCJacksonville, NCSneads Ferry, NCBeaufort, NCWinterville, NCNewport, NC
Washington, NCPiney Green, NCHavelock, NCEmerald Isle, NCJames City, NC
Swansboro, NCRiver Bend, NCMorehead City, NCFairfield Harbour, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Craven Community CollegePitt Community College
East Carolina University