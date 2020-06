Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom WITH frog that can be used as bedroom 4 in the Taberna area with saltwater pool in backyard. Pool is only open and serviced during the months of May-October. Back yard is fenced in. Home features spacious open and bright living areas, eat in kitchen with granite and formal dining room. Master suite with walk in closet, master bathroom with double vanities. Gas fireplace and a 2 car garage. Gardening and pool maintenance is included in rental price