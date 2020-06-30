All apartments in Mount Holly
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

116 Arbridge Court

116 Arbridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

116 Arbridge Court, Mount Holly, NC 28120

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
MOVE-IN READY! - Spacious home available in the Autumn Woods Community. Open floor plan with 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Bonus room on the first floor w/french doors that could be used as a office, den or dining room. Home features a gas log fireplace in the living room, dining room nook in the kitchen. Appliances are for courtesy use only (range, dishwasher, overhead microwave) Large master suite with 2 walk in closets and private master bathroom featuring dual vanity sinks, garden tub with separate shower. Exterior features large lot with HUGE fenced in backyard,over sized concrete patio and 2 car garage. Call and make a time to see this home today, it won't last long!

*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $350 non-refundable per pet fee. Pet rent charges will apply as well.

Call / Email us today!
704-827-0801 / Rentals@leproperties.com

(RLNE3396510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Arbridge Court have any available units?
116 Arbridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Holly, NC.
What amenities does 116 Arbridge Court have?
Some of 116 Arbridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Arbridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
116 Arbridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Arbridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Arbridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 116 Arbridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 116 Arbridge Court offers parking.
Does 116 Arbridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Arbridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Arbridge Court have a pool?
No, 116 Arbridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 116 Arbridge Court have accessible units?
No, 116 Arbridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Arbridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Arbridge Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Arbridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Arbridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.

