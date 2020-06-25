All apartments in Mount Holly
104 Austin Field Court
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:54 PM

104 Austin Field Court

104 Austin Field Court · No Longer Available
Location

104 Austin Field Court, Mount Holly, NC 28120

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Austin Field Court have any available units?
104 Austin Field Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Holly, NC.
Is 104 Austin Field Court currently offering any rent specials?
104 Austin Field Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Austin Field Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Austin Field Court is pet friendly.
Does 104 Austin Field Court offer parking?
No, 104 Austin Field Court does not offer parking.
Does 104 Austin Field Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Austin Field Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Austin Field Court have a pool?
No, 104 Austin Field Court does not have a pool.
Does 104 Austin Field Court have accessible units?
No, 104 Austin Field Court does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Austin Field Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Austin Field Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Austin Field Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Austin Field Court does not have units with air conditioning.
