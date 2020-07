Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming One Story Home w/ Attached One Car Garage on a Third of An Acre of Land! Entire Home Features Gorgeous Laminate Flooring & Fresh Paint Throughout! Living Room Includes Vaulted Ceiling, Ceiling Fan, & Dual-Sided Wood-Burning Fireplace. Large Kitchen w/ Island & Dining Area. All Appliances Included, Even the Washer & Dryer! Private Master Suite w/ Full Bath, and Two Additional Bedrooms. Pets Welcomed w/ $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet. Available For Immediate Occupancy!