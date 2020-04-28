903 Walters Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

This is a listing for a Bedroom for rent in a single-family house. The rental agreement conveys a lease for a single bedroom of the house and access to the common areas of the house (2 full bathrooms, 1 Half Bathroom, Kitchen, Dining Room, Two Living room areas, Large Patio and Large Pool!. The landlord provides monthly common area cleaning, lawn care, utility services, pool chemicals, pool cleaning and highspeed wifi. Contact Greg Walter at 704-685-5996. Schedule showing at www.gregwalterrealty.com/renter-looking. Submit application at www.gregwalterrealty.com/rentalapp



