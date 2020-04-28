All apartments in Monroe
903 Walters Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:08 AM

903 Walters Street

903 Walters Street · No Longer Available
Location

903 Walters Street, Monroe, NC 28112

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
internet access
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
This is a listing for a Bedroom for rent in a single-family house. The rental agreement conveys a lease for a single bedroom of the house and access to the common areas of the house (2 full bathrooms, 1 Half Bathroom, Kitchen, Dining Room, Two Living room areas, Large Patio and Large Pool!. The landlord provides monthly common area cleaning, lawn care, utility services, pool chemicals, pool cleaning and highspeed wifi. Contact Greg Walter at 704-685-5996. Schedule showing at www.gregwalterrealty.com/renter-looking. Submit application at www.gregwalterrealty.com/rentalapp

Nice Bedroom for rent in a freshly Renovated home in great location in Downtown Monroe. Access to Large Kitchen, 2 Large Living Rooms, Large Patio, Large Pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Walters Street have any available units?
903 Walters Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 903 Walters Street have?
Some of 903 Walters Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 Walters Street currently offering any rent specials?
903 Walters Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Walters Street pet-friendly?
No, 903 Walters Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 903 Walters Street offer parking?
Yes, 903 Walters Street offers parking.
Does 903 Walters Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 Walters Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Walters Street have a pool?
Yes, 903 Walters Street has a pool.
Does 903 Walters Street have accessible units?
No, 903 Walters Street does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Walters Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 903 Walters Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 903 Walters Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 903 Walters Street does not have units with air conditioning.

