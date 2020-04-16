All apartments in Monroe
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:27 AM

717 Forest Valley Lane

717 Forest Valley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

717 Forest Valley Lane, Monroe, NC 28112

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,420 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5466342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Forest Valley Lane have any available units?
717 Forest Valley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 717 Forest Valley Lane have?
Some of 717 Forest Valley Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Forest Valley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
717 Forest Valley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Forest Valley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 717 Forest Valley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 717 Forest Valley Lane offer parking?
No, 717 Forest Valley Lane does not offer parking.
Does 717 Forest Valley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Forest Valley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Forest Valley Lane have a pool?
Yes, 717 Forest Valley Lane has a pool.
Does 717 Forest Valley Lane have accessible units?
No, 717 Forest Valley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Forest Valley Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 Forest Valley Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 717 Forest Valley Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 717 Forest Valley Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
