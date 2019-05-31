5015 Myers Road

Amenities
Adorable ranch home surrounded by trees! This cozy 3 BR 1 BA home features hardwood floors and a wood burning fireplace. Ceiling fans are located throughout and add a little something extra! The kitchen is fully equipped with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. This home also features a fenced back yard and a storage building with lights and electricity. Located between Hwy 74 and Monroe Expressway, shopping, dining, and entertainment are just minutes away. **Please note the trampoline will not remain at the home. Pets conditional.