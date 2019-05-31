All apartments in Monroe
5015 Myers Road
5015 Myers Road

5015 Myers Road · No Longer Available
Location

5015 Myers Road, Monroe, NC 28110

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable ranch home surrounded by trees! This cozy 3 BR 1 BA home features hardwood floors and a wood burning fireplace. Ceiling fans are located throughout and add a little something extra! The kitchen is fully equipped with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. This home also features a fenced back yard and a storage building with lights and electricity. Located between Hwy 74 and Monroe Expressway, shopping, dining, and entertainment are just minutes away. **Please note the trampoline will not remain at the home. Pets conditional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5015 Myers Road have any available units?
5015 Myers Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 5015 Myers Road have?
Some of 5015 Myers Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5015 Myers Road currently offering any rent specials?
5015 Myers Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5015 Myers Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5015 Myers Road is pet friendly.
Does 5015 Myers Road offer parking?
Yes, 5015 Myers Road offers parking.
Does 5015 Myers Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5015 Myers Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5015 Myers Road have a pool?
No, 5015 Myers Road does not have a pool.
Does 5015 Myers Road have accessible units?
No, 5015 Myers Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5015 Myers Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5015 Myers Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5015 Myers Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5015 Myers Road does not have units with air conditioning.
