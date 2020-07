Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This welcoming, almost new 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath home includes a FULLY FENCED IN YARD! The main level of this home features a large open floor plan with hardwoods throughout, fireplace, and a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops! Spacious bedrooms on 2nd floor! Register for self guided tour or apply on line at www.Goalproperties.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.