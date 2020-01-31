All apartments in Monroe
3040 Dairy Farm Drive

3040 Dairy Farm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3040 Dairy Farm Drive, Monroe, NC 28110

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that was formerly renovated! Vaulted ceilings in living room and master bedroom. Stainless steel and black appliances and granite counter tops in kitchen and both bathrooms! One car attached garage with epoxy finish. Rocking Chair front porch and back deck for entertaining. One pet conditional/allowed and must be approved by owner This property does not accept Section8/HUD/VASH HUD vouchers. Washer and Dryer HOOKUPS. A portion of the tenants total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their unit approx. every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% on your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3040 Dairy Farm Drive have any available units?
3040 Dairy Farm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 3040 Dairy Farm Drive have?
Some of 3040 Dairy Farm Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3040 Dairy Farm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3040 Dairy Farm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3040 Dairy Farm Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3040 Dairy Farm Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3040 Dairy Farm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3040 Dairy Farm Drive offers parking.
Does 3040 Dairy Farm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3040 Dairy Farm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3040 Dairy Farm Drive have a pool?
No, 3040 Dairy Farm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3040 Dairy Farm Drive have accessible units?
No, 3040 Dairy Farm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3040 Dairy Farm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3040 Dairy Farm Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3040 Dairy Farm Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3040 Dairy Farm Drive has units with air conditioning.

