2801 Waycross Drive
2801 Waycross Drive

2801 Waycross Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2801 Waycross Drive, Monroe, NC 28110

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAIL OCT 30: FENCED YARD! Split-bedroom ranch with 3 BRs + BONUS, 2.5 baths, 1836 s.f. in Hamilton Place subdivision in Indian Trail. 2-car garage. Desirable split-bedroom ranch plan with bonus room over garage. Main level has kitchen, great room, formal dining room and 3 bedrooms. Upstairs is a bonus room (no closet). Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Great room features gas fireplace and vaulted ceiling which really opens the space! Enjoy the extra large deck in the back yard. ALL NC REALTORS ARE WELCOME TO SHOW YOU THIS HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 Waycross Drive have any available units?
2801 Waycross Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 2801 Waycross Drive have?
Some of 2801 Waycross Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 Waycross Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2801 Waycross Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 Waycross Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2801 Waycross Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 2801 Waycross Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2801 Waycross Drive offers parking.
Does 2801 Waycross Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 Waycross Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 Waycross Drive have a pool?
No, 2801 Waycross Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2801 Waycross Drive have accessible units?
No, 2801 Waycross Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 Waycross Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2801 Waycross Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2801 Waycross Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2801 Waycross Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
