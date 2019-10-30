2801 Waycross Drive

Amenities

AVAIL OCT 30: FENCED YARD! Split-bedroom ranch with 3 BRs + BONUS, 2.5 baths, 1836 s.f. in Hamilton Place subdivision in Indian Trail. 2-car garage. Desirable split-bedroom ranch plan with bonus room over garage. Main level has kitchen, great room, formal dining room and 3 bedrooms. Upstairs is a bonus room (no closet). Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Great room features gas fireplace and vaulted ceiling which really opens the space! Enjoy the extra large deck in the back yard. ALL NC REALTORS ARE WELCOME TO SHOW YOU THIS HOME!