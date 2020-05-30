All apartments in Monroe
2538 Carroll Street

2538 Carroll Street · (704) 753-3011
Location

2538 Carroll Street, Monroe, NC 28110

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Totally refurbished home in desirable Monroe location, near shopping, Target, Starbucks, McAlisters...all within a short walk (or drive). Please take the opportunity to view the photos. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Luxury Vinyl Plank in kitchen and dining areas. All updated colors and lighting. One car garage, plus paved driveway with a separate paved area for extra vehicle. Gas fireplace, level lot with plenty of room to play or enjoy. Sunroom on the back with pull down shades on three sides, looking out to back yard. Paved porch at rear of home with cedar privacy fence for evenings outdoors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2538 Carroll Street have any available units?
2538 Carroll Street has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2538 Carroll Street have?
Some of 2538 Carroll Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2538 Carroll Street currently offering any rent specials?
2538 Carroll Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2538 Carroll Street pet-friendly?
No, 2538 Carroll Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 2538 Carroll Street offer parking?
Yes, 2538 Carroll Street does offer parking.
Does 2538 Carroll Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2538 Carroll Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2538 Carroll Street have a pool?
No, 2538 Carroll Street does not have a pool.
Does 2538 Carroll Street have accessible units?
No, 2538 Carroll Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2538 Carroll Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2538 Carroll Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2538 Carroll Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2538 Carroll Street does not have units with air conditioning.
