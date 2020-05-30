2538 Carroll Street

Amenities
Totally refurbished home in desirable Monroe location, near shopping, Target, Starbucks, McAlisters...all within a short walk (or drive). Please take the opportunity to view the photos. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Luxury Vinyl Plank in kitchen and dining areas. All updated colors and lighting. One car garage, plus paved driveway with a separate paved area for extra vehicle. Gas fireplace, level lot with plenty of room to play or enjoy. Sunroom on the back with pull down shades on three sides, looking out to back yard. Paved porch at rear of home with cedar privacy fence for evenings outdoors.