All apartments in Monroe
Find more places like 2314 Lexington Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monroe, NC
/
2314 Lexington Avenue
Last updated October 19 2019 at 9:06 PM

2314 Lexington Avenue

2314 Lexington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monroe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2314 Lexington Avenue, Monroe, NC 28112

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$750 off a 16 month lease with a start date of 11/1 or sooner! Redeemable on the 2nd full month of rent.

Quaint and well kept 2-story with master downstairs. Spacious kitchen with ceramic tile flooring, ample cabinet space, and eat in breakfast room. Loft has closet and overlooks the great room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Upgraded light fixtures/ceiling fans and 2" blinds throughout. Master bedroom has walk in closet and dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Beautifully landscaped flat yard. Pets are case by case. Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
2314 Lexington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 2314 Lexington Avenue have?
Some of 2314 Lexington Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2314 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2314 Lexington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2314 Lexington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2314 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
No, 2314 Lexington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2314 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2314 Lexington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 2314 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2314 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2314 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2314 Lexington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2314 Lexington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2314 Lexington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Monroe 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMonroe 2 Bedroom Apartments
Monroe 3 Bedroom ApartmentsMonroe Apartments with Parking
Monroe Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCKannapolis, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University