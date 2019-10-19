2314 Lexington Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$750 off a 16 month lease with a start date of 11/1 or sooner! Redeemable on the 2nd full month of rent.



Quaint and well kept 2-story with master downstairs. Spacious kitchen with ceramic tile flooring, ample cabinet space, and eat in breakfast room. Loft has closet and overlooks the great room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Upgraded light fixtures/ceiling fans and 2" blinds throughout. Master bedroom has walk in closet and dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Beautifully landscaped flat yard. Pets are case by case. Visit www.goalproperties.com today!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.