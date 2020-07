Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom ranch home with bonus room and 2 car garage. Kitchen is a chef's dream with granite counters, 42' cabinets, tile back splash. Granite in all baths. Owners suite has tray ceiling, dual vanities, separate shower/tub. Great open floor plan makes this a great home for entertaining!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.