All apartments in Monroe
Find more places like 116-C Walnut St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Monroe, NC
/
116-C Walnut St
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM
1 of 1
116-C Walnut St
116 Walnut St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
116 Walnut St, Monroe, NC 28110
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4635277)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 116-C Walnut St have any available units?
116-C Walnut St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Monroe, NC
.
Is 116-C Walnut St currently offering any rent specials?
116-C Walnut St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116-C Walnut St pet-friendly?
No, 116-C Walnut St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Monroe
.
Does 116-C Walnut St offer parking?
No, 116-C Walnut St does not offer parking.
Does 116-C Walnut St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116-C Walnut St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116-C Walnut St have a pool?
No, 116-C Walnut St does not have a pool.
Does 116-C Walnut St have accessible units?
No, 116-C Walnut St does not have accessible units.
Does 116-C Walnut St have units with dishwashers?
No, 116-C Walnut St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116-C Walnut St have units with air conditioning?
No, 116-C Walnut St does not have units with air conditioning.
