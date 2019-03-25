Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym garage

1020 Zephyr Circle Available 05/01/19 Beautiful Ranch Home on One Acre in Monroe - This gorgeously landscaped 4 bedroom w/bonus room above garage, 2 bath ranch home is a charmer! With 2232 sq ft of living space, you will love the open floor plan. Hardwood floors in several rooms and upgrades in the kitchen. Huge bonus can serve as a gym, playroom or guest bedroom! Vaulted ceilings and brick fireplace in the great room with ceiling fans throughout. Beautiful patio and deck lead you to the lush tree filled lot completely fenced in and includes a storage shed for your use.



(RLNE3914237)