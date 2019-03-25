All apartments in Monroe
1020 Zephyr Circle
Last updated March 25 2019 at 12:06 PM

1020 Zephyr Circle

1020 Zephyr Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1020 Zephyr Circle, Monroe, NC 28110

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
garage
1020 Zephyr Circle Available 05/01/19 Beautiful Ranch Home on One Acre in Monroe - This gorgeously landscaped 4 bedroom w/bonus room above garage, 2 bath ranch home is a charmer! With 2232 sq ft of living space, you will love the open floor plan. Hardwood floors in several rooms and upgrades in the kitchen. Huge bonus can serve as a gym, playroom or guest bedroom! Vaulted ceilings and brick fireplace in the great room with ceiling fans throughout. Beautiful patio and deck lead you to the lush tree filled lot completely fenced in and includes a storage shed for your use.

(RLNE3914237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Zephyr Circle have any available units?
1020 Zephyr Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 1020 Zephyr Circle have?
Some of 1020 Zephyr Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Zephyr Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Zephyr Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Zephyr Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1020 Zephyr Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 1020 Zephyr Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Zephyr Circle offers parking.
Does 1020 Zephyr Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Zephyr Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Zephyr Circle have a pool?
No, 1020 Zephyr Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Zephyr Circle have accessible units?
No, 1020 Zephyr Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Zephyr Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 Zephyr Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 Zephyr Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 Zephyr Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
